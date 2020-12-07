Look into plea alleging discharge of untreated sewage: NGT to DDA

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to look into a plea alleging garbage burning and discharge of untreated sewage into a lake in east Delhi.



A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel asked the Vice Chairman of the DDA to ensure proper action in the matter expeditiously. The order came after the DDA filed an affidavit stating that all norms are being complied with and that tiles are being placed in the Sanjay Lake park in an interlocking way to allow the water to seep through.

"The park is being developed for the convenience of the people. The footpath, cycle track, children play equipment etc. are being provided in the park. Water tank and sprinklers are being installed for irrigation purpose at the site, however, no concretisation is being done," the DDA said.

The petitioner, however, alleged that DDA has completely failed to respond to the serious issues relating to garbage burning as well as the discharge of untreated sewage into the lake and the park.

The applicant contended that as per Master Plan of Delhi 2021, while it may be permissible to have food court and adventure park activities in a district park, the same must be done in an eco-friendly manner.

The tribunal's order came on a plea filed by city resident R P Singhal alleging that the Sanjay Lake park near Mayur Vihar is being polluted by ingress of sewage in the water body.

The plea alleged that Sanjay Lake and Sanjay Lake Park are being polluted for which the DDA and Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC) have to take necessary steps.

Concretisation around trees is taking place in violation of orders of the tribunal, the petitioner submitted, adding that he made a representation to authorities but no action has been taken till date.