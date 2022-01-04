'Look into illegal encroachment at Jamia graveyard'

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the authorities to inquire into the allegations of encroachment on a graveyard land in Jamia Nagar here and demolish the construction if it is found to



be illegal.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh asked the South Delhi Municipal Corporation and police authorities to make an inquiry into the allegations and take action according to law and disposed of the petition.

The court was hearing a petition filed by NGO Janhit Vikas Sanstha seeking direction to the authorities to demolish the alleged unauthorised and illegal construction which has been done by encroaching on the graveyard land in Jamia Nagar here.

The plea, filed through advocate Alamgir, alleged that some private builders had originally occupied the graveyard land by using their powers and links and association with land mafia and they are constructing building illegally to sell it to innocent buyers.

It claimed that the builders are still carrying on the unauthorised construction without any sanction plan or without following any building bye-laws in collusion with the authorities.

The action and inaction of the authorities are in complete violation of law of the land and the judgments and orders passed by the Supreme Court and the high court, it said.