Loni triple murder case solved, deceased's nephew held

New delhi: Ghaziabad police has worked out the triple murder case in Loni area and arrested an accused who has been identified to be a close relative of family. The police has revealed monetary issues between family as reason behind the crime.



As per police, the arrested accused have been identified as Ayyub, nephew of the deceased and Riyaz, a cloth trader. A senior police officer said that statements from Ayyub's daughter-in-law, who was present in the house at the time of incident and is an eyewitness, were recorded and the accused was arrested.

"Afsana told police that she along with her husband Azharuddin and brother-in-law Imraan rushed to the ground floor after hearing to the sound of gunshot and saw Ayyub shooting the family. When she tried to save them, the accused opened fire at her but the gun got stuck. Luckily, Afsana survived and the accused fled from the spot through the terrace of house," said DIG Amit Pathak, SSP of Ghaziabad police.

The officer further said that on the basis on Afsana's statement, police lodged an FIR and arrested Ayyub who and confessed to the crime. "The accused told police that he wanted to start a new business and had demanded Rs 10 lakh from Riyaz. Despite asking multiple times, Riyaz refused to give him the money. Ayyub claimed that the fact that Riyaz could give him the money but always refused made the latter angry," said Pathak.

"On Sunday evening, he went to Riyaz's house and requested his uncle to give him Rs 10 lakh but Riyaz denied. There was a heated argument between them and later Riyaz asked the accused for dinner. Ayuub then conspired to kill Riyaz if he didn't fulfill his demand," he added.

The accused was sent to judicial custody after producing him infront of the court on Tuesday.