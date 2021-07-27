Long queues outside Metro stations despite full seating

New Delhi: With the Delhi Metro allowing full passenger seating capacity, which is only 20 per cent of its total capacity, as per the latest DDMA guidelines, long passenger queues have continued to bother commuters with busy stations seeing heavy rush outside the entry gates during peak hours.



From Monday onwards, passengers were permitted to sit on alternate seats contrary to earlier restrictions, however DMRC has stated that despite the full seating capacity, the trains are only offering 20 per cent of its passenger capacity unlike 100% allowed during pre-Covid times. Standing inside trains has however still not been permitted.

As a result, there was heavy rush outside busy metro stations with commuters stating that the lack of entry gates has led to serpentine queues which show no signs of abating. "The restrictions imposed inside the trains are understandable but they should open more entry gates since the long queue takes a lot of time and there is no social distancing too," said Nikhil, travelling from Rajiv Chowk to Tughlakabad.

Sahil Singh, travelling towards Botanical Garden, said that he will now have to take an autorickshaw towards his destination as standing in the serpentine queues will waste his time.

"People are also confused over which entry gate is opened, which creates more problems for commuters...metro should look into opening more entry gates and it will only lead to safety protocols going for a toss outside stations," he said.

A similar rush was also seen outside other important stations like Akshardham.

While Monday was the first day of the new rules coming into effect, with full seating in each coach and no standing, the DMRC issued a statement acknowledging several videos and photos of passengers found standing inside the trains. In this regard, the Delhi Metro has said that it will try and impose more strategic restrictions on the entry and exit into and out of metro stations.

"In addition, regular flying squads will also keep a random check across the corridors to counsel and prevent people from doing so," Anuj Dayal from DMRC said.

In the clarification note, DMRC has reiterated that only 20 per cent of its passenger capacity is being allowed — which is the full seating capacity — but trains are running at 100 per cent and at pre-Covid frequency.

The 20 per cent passenger capacity is a consequence of the design of the trains, which are optimised for carrying standing passengers. In each coach, the seating capacity is 50 but the standing capacity is 250.