Lok Kalyan Marg Metro station closed in view of protests
New Delhi: Entry and exit gates at Lok Kalyan Marg Metro station were closed on Friday in view of protest marches being taken out near it in the city.
"Entry & exit gates of Lok Kalyan Marg are closed. Trains will not be halting at this station," the DMRC tweeted.
Police on Friday detained a group of protesters who tried to stage a demonstration outside the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan in Chanakayapuri area against alleged police atrocities in the state following the agitation over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).
The Jamia Coordination Committee, which comprises students from various political groups active on the campus, had called for a "gherao" of the UP Bhawan.
(Image from india.com)
