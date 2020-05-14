Lockdown relaxations: Deluge of suggestions from Delhiites

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday had sought suggestions from people on lockdown relaxations post May 17 and said that his government will send a proposal on the same to the Centre. The Delhi government within a day received 10,700 emails, 4,76,000 WhatsApp messages, 39,000 calls and 22,700 responses have been received on the Change.Org petition carrying suggestions on relaxations that can be allowed in the national Capital after may 17.



The Delhi Government in a statement had said that the government will accept suggestions till 5 pm in the evening on Wednesday.

Kejriwal had said that the government will in its proposal to the Centre, on post May 17 lockdown relaxations, incorporate suggestions from the people and medical experts as well.

According to an official in the secretariat, a dedicated team has been going through the suggestions — especially the emails and whatsapp messages — since Tuesday.

The government has issued a WhatsApp number — 8800007722, helpline number — 1031 and an email id – delhicm.suggestions@gmail.com to take in the suggestions.

The Delhi government has been appealing to the Centre to reassess the categorisation of red zones in the city factoring in population density and the need to reopen businesses and other commercial activities.