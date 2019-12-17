Locals open doors for Jamia students

New Delhi: As news of students vacating hostels spread after the violence in Jamia and the police crackdown inside the university campus, several locals in Jamia Nagar sent SOS messages in various WhatsApp groups extending a helping hand for Jamia students specially girl students opening their doors for them. Local residents were seen reaching out to girl students and offering them a place to stay.



"I can accommodate 4 to 5 girls in my house at Batla House, please do feel free to let any Jamia girl know that there is a safe place to stay. Also I can manage accommodation for 8-10 girls in Noida extension," the message read followed by the personal contact number.

In another message, an appeal was made to group members to let any Jamia girl in distress know that there is space in their house and can accommodate girl students.

"Since Jamia has declared its vacations, and violence has erupted in the campus, we stand by the students in this grave situation. Any student who is facing any monetary and residential issue can contact us," said Mahmood Ahmed, a Jamia resident.

As the violence erupted on Sunday evening, shops were shut and shutters were down fearing police action and volatile situation.

On Monday too areas like Zakir nagar, Batla House, Ghaffar manzil, Okhla Vihar, Noor nagar, Johri Farm were closed. Local residents especially having infants and toddlers faced difficulty in getting milk for children.

"I told one of my friend who was coming from Noida about the shops being shut here, he returned with 4 packets of milk for the kids," said an Okhla Vihar resident.

Locals have started extending help even to the agitating student protesters, some were seen distributing juice packets and fruits to those who sat outside the gates of Jamia and protested.