Locals cutting across ideologies come together pledging peace and normalcy

New Delhi: In their endeavour to diffuse the simmering tension in pockets of north-east Delhi marred by violent clashes between pro and anti-CAA protesters over the last few days, people particularly the residents of the area cutting across all political aspirations and ideologies were on Wednesday seen carrying peace marches and holding meetings to restore normalcy and pledging peace.



Groups were seen holding rallies with slogans like: "Hum apne mohalle ki shanti nahi bigadne denge (we will not let the harmony of our area be

disrupted) and Hindu-Muslim ekta jindabad (long live Hindu-Muslim unity)". The government authorities have also been planning to constitute Aman Committees to reach out to the people of the area.

From early morning scores of people especially local residents from Brijpuri, Ghonda, Vijay Park, Durgapuri, Yamuna Vihar, Jafrabad and other adjoining areas came on streets asking locals to act as a family as they have to live together in future. The participants in these marches included RWA office bearers, former people's representatives, local leaders, senior citizens besides youths and women living there. People leading the groups were seen recalling the good times shared between them in the past.

Using mikes to ensure their voices got maximum outreach among the local people, participants were appealing not to consider people of opposite ideology as their enemy. They were also requested to nither respond to any kind of violence nor incite violence. "Through rallies, we have been meeting people with the hope that they will understand our concern. We have been convincing them that Hindu-Muslim unity is the need of the hour as enmity has never been a solution of any problem," said a senior citizen organising a rally in Brijpuri area.

Similar scenes were also witnessed from Vijay Park area where hundreds of vehicles were set on fire, properties were damaged during the sporadic violence since Sunday last. The RWA members along with some active citizens were seen trying to normalise the situation with their own effort. "We have been sitting with the people who are either in anger or scared, asking them to overcome. Folding hands to come forward to make people understand that violence will only ruin the spirit of this area," said a member.

"Though our properties have been burnt, vehicles were burnt with nefarious intentions but we want normalcy back. For how many days we will live in a curfew-like situation? Considering the fact, we have decided to meet residents, discuss with them to find out ways so we could live happily again. We also want agencies to take measures in this regard," said a resident of Yamuna Vihar.

In the Jafrabad area, on the loudspeaker of the mosque, a local resident, appealed to the people: "Some miscreants are trying to disrupt the peace in the area. We won't allow this to happen here. We appeal to everyone to maintain peace." Another resident said: "We are motivating people, especially youths, to wipe out all the misunderstandings and maintain peace in the area."

Meanwhile, police personnel deployed in the area were seen taking the help of the residents for patrolling in the areas for maintaining safety and security. From the morning multiple flag marches were conducted in the area and senior

officials were meeting residents in riot-affected pockets to instil confidence of safety and security.