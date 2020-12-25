Local shopping complexes under SDMC won't be sealed due to non-payment of conversion charge

New Delhi: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation passed a resolution in its Standing Committee meeting held on Thursday stating that local shopping complexes/properties coming under the civic bodies' jurisdiction will not be sealed even if they have not paid their conversion charge.



Standing Committee Member Shikha Rai, who

had introduced this resolution before the SDMC House in 2019 said, "Shopkeepers, property owners and people engaged in commercial activities are already facing

hardships due to COVID-19, hence the move will be a relief to them".

"Earlier there had been some confusion among property owners (regarding this issue) but that has now been cleared now", she said.

Leader of the House Narendra Chawla said that such a move would have dealt a heavy blow to the owners of such properties, and the Corporation wanted to provide some relief to shopkeepers and traders.