Local BJP worker, son killed over personal enmity: Cops

New delhi: A 50-year-old man claimed to be a local BJP party worker, and his son were killed after they were allegedly attacked by armed assailants at the Nandnagri area in North East Delhi on Monday morning. Police said that they have identified a few people and it is a case of personal enmity but are yet to make any arrests in the case.



Police identified the deceased as Zulfikar Qureshi, who lived in North East Delhi area. He was involved in over a dozen criminal cases and his son was identified as Jabaz Qureshi. "His son also has a criminal history," police said. The incident took place around 7 am when Zulfikar Qureshi and his 22-year-old son were returning home after Namaz at the local mosque. Officials said the duo was chased down after the first round was fired.

Qureshi was shot in his head, while his son was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon. Hearing the commotion sound, the nearby people reached the spot but the accused fled the spot. The father-son duo was lying on the ground in a pool of blood. Police were informed about the incident. In a video, which was shot after the incident, it can be seen that a person was lying on the road and people were seeing the person. Policemen were handling the crowd and investigating the area.

The two were taken to a nearby hospital, where Zulfikar was declared brought dead by doctors. His son was undergoing treatment at the hospital but succumbed to his wounds on Monday night. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Ved Prakash Surya said prima facie it seems to be a case of personal rivalry but all angles are being probed, he said.

"We have registered a case and efforts are underway to nab the suspects. The two were previously involved in several criminal cases. We have identified few people and the case will be solved soon," Surya added. It is being investigated whether the murders were related to any scrap dealing issue or due to past criminal history.

The deceased Qureshi was a worker of the party, Delhi BJP Media Cell head Navin Kumar said. Local BJP leaders claimed Qureshi was also an RTI activist and had been opposing illegal scrap dealers.

(With agency inputs)