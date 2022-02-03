Loan app scam: 29-year-old harassed by unknown caller

New Delhi: A case of cheating has been brought to the notice of the Cyber Unit of the Delhi police where an employee of a public sector has continuously been receiving threat messages by a loan providing company 'Koko cash loan' app on his Whatsapp number. The incident occured on January 24 when 29-year old Yogender Sharma received a text message on his phone about a hassle-free loan. When he clicked on the given link, they forced him to download the app — 'Koko cash loan'. He filled out the given form and allowed them to access the contacts and other information on his phone.



But after some time, when he suspected something went wrong with the installation, he uninstalled the app. Later, he received Rs 2,900 in his bank account, however, he did not even know where the money came from and who transferred it.

Then on January 28, he received a call from an unknown number and the caller asked Yogender to return the loan amount of Rs 5,000 which he received from the 'Koko Cash Loan' app. He clarified that he received only an amount of Rs 2,900. The victim even was ready to return the same on an authorised account. But the caller intimidated him and pressurised him to return the claimed amount through UPI. However, later the caller agreed to accept Rs 3,000 but not in a 'single transaction' on the given account. Hence, Yogender transferred Rs 2000 in the first and then Rs 1,000. The fraudsters also sent a message with his photograph to some known people to defame the victim's image.

The officials of Cyber Unit of the Delhi police assured that the matter would be investigated soon.