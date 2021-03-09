Load shedding lowest in last 2 decades, says Eco Survey

new delhi: Load shedding in the national Capital has dropped to 0.03 per cent of the total consumption, the lowest in the last two decades, according to the Delhi Economic Survey report.



The development comes even as the number of electricity consumers in the city grew by 81.74 per cent during the decade, it said.

The report was tabled by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the Delhi Assembly on Monday.

Delhi, being an urban place with high load density, has seen the electricity consumption increasing from 25,668 MUs in 2010-11 to 33,082 MUs in 2019-20".

"The total power purchase in Delhi has grown by 21.37 per cent during the last ten years (from 2009-10 to 2019-20). The power purchased in Delhi has increased from 32,744 MU in 2010-11 to 35,419 MU in 2019-20," the report said.

While 14.72 per cent of total power purchase is sourced from own generation by the Delhi government power plants, 85.28 per cent is purchased from the central government and other sources.

Delhi, where electricity prices have not been increased since 2015, also saw about 42 lakh households (more than 83 per cent of the total domestic electricity consumers) getting electricity subsidy.