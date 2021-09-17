LNJP's Rogi Kalyan Samiti focuses on preparedness for third wave

New Delhi: The preparedness for the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic is currently the key focus of Rogi Kalyan Samiti at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital here, Samiti chairperson Raghav Chadha said on Thursday.



According to a statement by the Delhi government, Chadha discussed proper patient management and streamlining of operations at a meeting with all HoDs of the hospital.

Preparedness for COVID third wave, bed availability, machinery procurement, infrastructure development status and RWH implementation are the key focus of the Rogi Kalyan Samiti.

The Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital administration will ensure best facilities in the pediatric ward with stellar doctors, infrastructure and intensive care units, and ramp up the in-house oxygen production capacity, he said.

Chadha, AAP MLA from Rajinder Nagar, said the hospital is expediting the process of hiring doctors and paramedical staff via walk-ins against the sanctioned strength, and that the timelines for purchase of CT scanner and digital radiology will be laid out urgently.