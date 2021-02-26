LNJP gets spl ward for new COVID strains

New Delhi: The city's Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital has prepared a special ward for cases of new COVID-19 strains, Dr Suresh Kumar, the hospital's Medical Superintendent said. "We have a separate ward to accommodate patients with separate/mutant COVID-19 strains. Mostly, we have treated patients with the UK-strain. Till now, we have admitted 130 patients who were suspected to have the UK strain of COVID-19. Of the 26 tested positive and were successfully treated. LNJP has not recorded even a single death among patients with the UK strain of COVID-19," he said.



Currently, four people are admitted in Lok Nayak hospital's special ward for patients with a mutant COVID strain. All four are suspected to have the UK-strain since they tested positive for the virus during routine RT-PCR testing at the Indira Gandhi International airport and have a history of travelling to/from the UK. "They were admitted to the hospital straight from the IGI airport. Currently, they are healthy, show no outward symptoms, and are awaiting test-results", Dr Kumar added. Moreover, he says that the hospital has developed separate isolation facilities for new COVID strains and that LNJP will be able to handle the caseload if such cases were to be admitted. LNJP has an additional 250 beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients, taking the total bed count up to 300.