Little over 47K receive 1st dose

New Delhi: A day after the Centre opened up COVID-19 vaccinations for everyone above the age of 45, Delhi registered a relatively lower number of people turning up for their first shot on Friday, with over 47,800 administered their first dose of the vaccine, according to official data.



On Thursday, over 49,000 people had taken their first jab and a total of over 56,000 people were administered vaccine shots.

Friday's numbers, however, showed that 52,408 got their vaccine doses, of which two minor cases of adverse events following immunisation were reported.

In the age bracket of 45-59 years, 30,764 beneficiaries received vaccine shots, while 14,253 senior citizens also got their first jabs by 6 pm, an official said.

The second dose of the vaccines were given to 4,536 people, he said, adding that 1,834 frontline workers and 1,022 healthcare workers got their first shots.

Vaccination centres in the city have been operating from 9 am to 9 pm since March 22 and according to an order issued by the Delhi government on Friday, all centres have been asked to optimise vaccination timings as per the Centre's guidelines.

The third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive for 65 lakh people aged above 45 began on Thursday, allowing even those without comorbidities to register for their shot.