Liquor smuggling case: Constable held for taking bribe

ghaziabad: Ghaziabad police have arrested two people, including a constable attached with the excise department, for allegedly taking bribe in a liquor smuggling case. Cops said that two constables attached with excise department had stopped a truck and upon checking they recovered liquor bottles worth lakhs which were being transported to Bijnor, UP and were supposed to be distributed in upcoming Panchayati elections.

According to police, the arrested accused has been identified as constable Sandeep Kumar and truck driver Kulveer Prakash, a resident of Haryana. A senior police officer said that the two constables, Sandeep Kumar and Madan Pal acted on a tip-off and stopped a milk truck for checking near Duhai check post in Ghaziabad. They found a large storage built-in vehicle and recovered liquor worth lakhs.

The constables demanded Rs 4 lakh from the truck owner over phone call in order to hush up the matter. Even after the driver paid Rs 4,000 to the constables, a team of senior police and excise officials arrived and the liquor was confiscated, with the driver later divulging his deal with the constables. While checking, senior cops found Rs 4,000, including two Nepali currency notes from constable Sandeep's possession and he was arrested. The other constable Madan Pal is absconding. Dr Iraz Raja, Superintendent of Police (Rural) said that while questioning, Kulveer told police that the constables had made repeated calls to his owner and tried to set a deal at Rs 4 lakhs to leave the vehicle along with liquor.