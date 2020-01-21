Liquor mafias attack Ggm Police with rods and sticks
Gurugram: Members of liquor mafia attacked Gurugram police personnel on Monday night after the law enforcement officials got hold of its kingpin who was transporting the 50 bottles of illegal liquor. The incident occurred at the Tigra area of Badshahpur.
"The attacks occurred on Monday night when we were in the process of arresting Ashok who is one of the kingpins of a liquor mafia operating in the city. After receiving a tip-off we had placed barricades to stop the vehicle in which Ashok was traveling. He however escaped to Tigra in Badshahpur where he along with his colleagues attacked our personnel with rods and sticks," said Preet Pal ACP (crime), Gurugram.
While the law enforcement officials were able to arrest the culprits, one of the constables identified as Satbir sustained injuries. He has been admitted to the hospital where his condition is said to out of danger.
