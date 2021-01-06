Lightning kills youth; tin shed collapses due to rains, injures six

Noida: Lightning kills a youth while nearly half a dozen construction labourers were injured after the tin shed of a makeshift shelter collapsed in the Jewar area of Greater Noida.



The first incident took place on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday when the construction labourers engaged in the development project under the rehabilitation scheme of the proposed Jewar airport project in Jewar-Bangar village, were sleeping in the temporary shelter built for them.

It was around 2 am when it started raining and the tin shed collapsed injuring around seven labourers sleeping inside. All the labourers escaped with minor injuries. Police officials said that the incident was not reported to them but a team was sent to the spot and necessary help was provided.

Meanwhile, a 24-year-old youth died due to lightning after he took shelter in a hut in the Jewar area during the rain on Sunday evening. The victim has been identified as Gautam Bharti. Police said that the lightning struck Bharti when he was talking to someone using earphones. Police said that the matter was reported on Monday.