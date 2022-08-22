Light rains likely in Delhi
New Delhi: Muggy weather conditions prevailed in Delhi on Monday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 27.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.
Humidity was recorded at 82 per cent.
The weatherman has predicted generally cloudy sky accompanied by light rain or thundershowers on Monday. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 35 degrees Celsius.
Heavy to light rains lashed Central Delhi on Sunday afternoon, bringing the much-needed respite from the hot and humid weather conditions.
The maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 35.1 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average on Sunday.
