Light rains likely in city

New Delhi: Light rains are likely on Tuesday in the national capital which recorded a minimum temperature of 26.4 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 90 per cent, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Parts of Delhi had received rainfall on Monday.The Safdarjung Observatory in the city, recorded 3.5 mm rainfall from 8:30 AM on Monday to 8:30 AM on Tuesday, an IMD official said.

The minimum temperature on Monday had settled at 26.5 degrees Celsius, while the maximum was recorded at 33.4 degrees Celsius.

The weather office has forecast light rains later in the day and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 35 degrees Celsius.