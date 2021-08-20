Light rains likely in city

New Delhi: Delhiites are likely to get some respite from the sultry weather conditions on Friday, with the meteorological department forecasting light rains towards the evening.

The national capital saw a warm Friday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 27.3 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

The relative humidity was recorded at 81 per cent at 8.30 am.

The weather office has forecast generally cloudy skies for the day with the possibility of light to moderate rain or thundershowers towards the evening or night.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 33 degrees Celsius.

On Thursday, the national capital recorded a high of 36.5 degrees Celsius and a low of 27.5 degrees Celsius.