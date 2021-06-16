Light rains likely in city

New Delhi: Delhi may receive light showers on Wednesday but will have to wait for seven to 10 more days for monsoon rains, according to the India Meteorological Department.



The city recorded a minimum temperature of 26.2 degrees Celsius in the morning. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 37 degrees Celsius.

A westerly trough has impeded the rapid progress of the monsoon in northwest India, according to IMD officials.

Due to the adverse influence of mid-latitude westerlies, ... a hiatus in further advance of Southwest monsoon into remaining parts of northwest India. The situation is being monitored continuously and will be updated on a daily basis, Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre said.

The delay may be for 7-10 days, he added.

The weather department had earlier predicted that the wind system may reach Delhi by June 15, 12 days early.

Normally, the monsoon reaches Delhi by June 27 and covers the entire country by July 8.

Last year, the wind system had reached Delhi on June 25 and covered the entire country by June 29.