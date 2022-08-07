Light rainfall recorded in parts of Delhi and Noida

New Delhi: Parts of Delhi and adjoining Noida received light to moderate spell of rain on Saturday. Mayur Vihar and Burari were amongst the few places to receive rainfall in Delhi. With brief spells of rainfall, waterlogging has also been reported in several areas.

The regional meteorological centre, New Delhi, said in a tweet, "Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of North-East Delhi, Central-Delhi, South-East Delhi, East Delhi, NCR (Noida, Greater Noida)."

While the minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 26.3 degrees Celsius, which is one notch below normal, the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 33 degrees Celsius, the IMD said in a bulletin.