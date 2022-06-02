Light rain likely in city
New Delhi: The national capital may witness light rain on Thursday and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 42 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The weather office also said that heatwave is unlikely in the region this week.
Delhi's minimum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 26.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.
The city may see generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle on Thursday. The maximum temperature of the day is likely to hover around 42 degrees Celsius, IMD officials predicted.
Relative humidity at 8.30 am was 46 per cent.
A ravaging thunderstorm packing winds of 100 kmph had pummeled the national capital on Monday evening, uprooting trees, damaging property, disrupting internet and power supply and bringing traffic to a screeching halt.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Didn't have absolute authority as PM as actual power centre in Pak...2 Jun 2022 5:31 AM GMT
I will work as Narendra Modi's soldier, tweets Hardik Patel ahead of...2 Jun 2022 5:25 AM GMT
Single-day rise of 3,712 new COVID-19 infections, 5 fatalities2 Jun 2022 5:22 AM GMT
MeT predicts heavy rain in North Bengal, NE2 Jun 2022 5:20 AM GMT
Bengal wins SKOCH 'Ease of Doing Business' Award2 Jun 2022 5:15 AM GMT