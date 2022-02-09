Light rain likely in city

New Delhi: Rains lashed the city overnight even as the minimum temperature settled at 12.8 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average, on Wednesday.

Delhi's air quality remained in the poor category as the air quality index (AQI) stood at 271.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

The weather office has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle along with gusty winds.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 22 degrees Celsius.

Delhi on Tuesday recorded a maximum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, officials said.