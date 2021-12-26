Light rain likely in city

New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to shallow to moderate fog in parts of the national capital on Sunday, with the minimum temperature settling at 9.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 92 per cent and the maximum temperature is likely to settle at 22 degrees Celsius.

The maximum visibility at 8.30 am stood at 200 metres.

The weather office has predicted possibility of light rain and thunder showers towards the night.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature in the national capital stood at 7 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature stood at 23.6 degrees Celsius.

The air quality index was recorded in the severe category on Sunday morning with the AQI clocking 458 at 9 am in Delhi, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

The AQI in Faridabad was 445 while in Ghaziabad it was 418, Greater Noida 415, Gurgaon 373 and Noida 430.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.