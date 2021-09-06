Light rain likely in city

New Delhi: The national capital woke up to a cloudy Monday morning and the India Meteorological Department has predicted light rain or drizzle during the day.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 27.4 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal for the season.

The weather department has predicted the maximum temperature to hover around 35 degrees Celsius.

The city recorded relative humidity at 82 per cent at 8.30 am.

The maximum temperature in the national capital on Sunday stood at 33.9 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature settled at 25.8 degrees Celsius.



