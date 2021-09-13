Light rain in parts of Delhi

New Delhi: Parts of the national capital received light rain in the early hours of Monday, the India Meteorological Department said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 26.5 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average, the IMD said.

The relative humidity was recorded at 92 per cent, it said.

The weatherman predicted generally cloudy sky with light rain during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 33 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

The air quality index was recorded in the ''satisfactory'''' category at 91 at 9.05 am, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.