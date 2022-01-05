Light rain in Delhi, minimum temperature recorded at 10.9 deg C

New Delhi: The national capital recorded light rain on Wednesday morning and clouds pushed the minimum temperature to 10.9 degrees Celsius, four notches more than normal.

Similar conditions will persist in the city till January 9 under the influence of two back-to-back western disturbances, officials at the India Meteorological Department said.

"Generally cloudy sky and light rain" is expected till January 9 and the minimum temperature s expected to rise to 13-14 degrees Celsius by Saturday.

Mahesh Palawat, Vice President (Meteorology and Climate Change), Skymet Weather, said the mercury is likely to drop to around four degrees Celsius after the withdrawal of western disturbance.

One or two spells of moderate rain are also expected in the capital, he said.