Light rain brings mercury down

New Delhi: Delhi witnessed a sudden change in weather on Friday as dusty winds accompanied by light rains hit the national capital. The rains brought a much-needed relief to Delhiites reeling under hot and humid conditions.



It is likely to be the first time since 2014 that the city may not witness a heatwave in summers. No heatwave has been recorded at Safdarjung observatory, which is considered the official marker for the city, till now. Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 39.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season''s average. The minimum temperature was recorded at 26.1 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

Strong winds up to a speed of 60 km/hr swept through the national capital. The strong winds added to the woes of farmers protesting at the Delhi borders against the Centre's three new farm laws.

"Around 100 tents have been affected and damaged due to the strong winds and rains. The protesters will spend the night inside the trolley and the tents will be erected tomorrow morning," farmer leader Gurmeet Mehma said. Another farmer leader Sarwar Singh Pandher said the food items have also been affected.

The weatherman has predicted partly cloudy skies with the possibility of very light rains/thundershowers on Saturday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures will likely hover around 39 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall and strong winds on Friday evening caused uprooting of trees, water logging, and building collapse, property damage in many parts of the city, the municipal corporation reported.

As many as 67 incidents of uprooting of trees were reported from North MCD and 11 from South MCD. Affecting areas were Defence Colony, Kalkaji, Kapashera, Panchsheel Park, several parts of Rohini, Mangolpuri, Paschim Vihar, Civil Lines, and Jahangirpuri, among many others. North MCD also reported two incidents each of water logging at Vijay Vihar (Rohini), Mubarakpur Dabas and damage to buildings at Haiderpur Village and Nehru Vihar, respectively.