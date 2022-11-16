'Lie-churning machine': BJP over AAP's claims on water crisis

New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday fired back at Delhi Jal Board Vice-Chairman Saurabh Bharadwaj, calling him a "lie-churning machine", after the AAP MLA alleged the BJP's involvement in the water crisis in south Delhi's Vasant Kunj.



Vasant Kunj residents had complained of not receiving piped drinking water for a week.

Bharadwaj had earlier alleged that the water crisis in Vasant Kunj was "manufactured" by the BJP to create a false narrative against the AAP government ahead of the civic polls. Alleging that it was a political conspiracy to defame the AAP, he accused the BJP of trying to push the narrative of water shortage in the area.

The BJP, however, hit back shortly after with Praveen Shankar Kapoor, a spokesperson for the party's Delhi unit, calling Bhardwaj a "lie-churning machine" who "levelled cooked up allegations".

Kapoor said, "Nothing can be a bigger joke for the people of south Delhi than Saurabh Bhardwaj's claim that Jal Board has supplied water through tankers to over 50,000 people in Vasant Vihar area during (the) last couple of days.