Licences of 12 chemist shops cancelled

New Delhi: The licences of 12 chemist shops have been suspended by the Delhi government's drugs control department for selling Covid-management drugs without a doctor's prescription, officials said on Wednesday.

Last week, the department had suspended the licences of 25 chemist shops for selling medicines without prescriptions. Show-cause notices were issued to 12 chemist shops and the formalities to suspend their licences was completed on Wednesday, an official said.

The action is being taken in the wake of a rising number of mucormycosis or black fungus cases in the national Capital.