Library, graffiti for inspiration and street plays come up at border protest sites

New delhi: Young protesters at the Delhi-Haryana Singhu border have now come up with an initiative to engage the various crowds gathered to protest against the agriculture bill, by starting a public library.



The public library, which was started a couple of days back, witnessed young and old coming together to sit and read. Calling it the time for revolution, Raman who came up with the initiative said that the library was started to engage the protesters.

"All those who had brought books with them collected it and started the library. At the moment, we have a handful of books, but it has caught the eyes of many and we intend to make it even bigger as the protest is expected to continue," Raman, a student at Punjab University, who had come to join the protest told Millennium Post.

Raman belongs to a family of farmers and helps his family as well. "We are here to show that we are not violent and that this is a peaceful revolution," he added. The library was started with college students with just a handful of books, which were available.

The small library made at the corner of the tractors saw young people sitting and reading books. The younger people at the protest have also started taking up different responsibilities among themselves to help everyone survive the battle. Jaganpreet Singh, a young student from Punjab University said that he feels a sense of responsibility towards his farmers. "I belong to a family of farmers and I know how hard they work. This protest is a symbol of resistance and fighting for truth," he said.

Cleaning the roads with mounds of used plastic cups and plates, he said that he is proud to be part of such a huge movement. "I am here to stay no matter how long it takes," he added.

Young people at the forefront of this protest have also come up with unique ways to make a difference. Groups are also conducting plays on the history of Sikhism. "We sing and perform for our audience here," Raman who is also part of a theatre troupe said.

Artists' collectives and independent artists have also started spraying the walls around the Singhu border with graffiti. Most of the art is of revolutionary slogans and poems to lift the spirit and energise the protesting farmers.

The books kept at the library were based on the Russian Revolution and Marxism. "Whoever has books can keep them here and we will try to make it bigger," Raman added.

Poetry sessions are also being held by the younger protesters who want people to know about Punjabi literature. "It is so vast and powerful that we want people to read different kinds of works," a young protester said.

The peaceful protests have grown strong with people from various walks of life joining in. Various student organisations have also joined the protests and are conducting street plays.

In addition, farmers from far and wide continue to pour through to the gates of the Capital, hoping to come out on top in the negotiations with the Centre.