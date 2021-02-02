Libraries at Singhu soar in popularity following orders suspending Internet

New Delhi: With the internet shutdown in the Singhu border area, the protesting agrarians have taken to old ways of entertaining themselves. What started as one library by Jasveer Singh now has several others like Bhakt Singh Library and Jangi Kitap Garh Library. With the initial demand of less than 100 books in a day — post the internet shutdown — demands have soared to over 150 books per day now.



Several other libraries with smaller collections can be spotted amidst camped truck alleys but Jasveer's library is the oldest and the most popular one. The rules are common among all — read and return the books in a week. The protesters who are themselves stirring a revolution and standing their ground in their demands from the Central government to repeal the three anti-farm laws are in the meantime reading about revolutions in other parts of the world and books on motivation for the souls.

Books in Punjabi language are widely read with the most sought after books based on the 19th century Sikh warrior Hari Chandra Nalwa, along with books on the iconic human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra — 'The Valiant' which is a tale on how he was tortured and murdered in custody for standing up for the helpless people under the State oppression, 'The Curious case of Binayak Sen' based on civil rights activist Binayak Sen, and 'Maharani: Memoirs of a Rebellious Princess' a rebellious princess are some of the most sought after amongst the protesters, who take inspiration from books and stay motivated to stay put at Singhu.

Amongst 'English books' War and Peace — focusing on Napoleons' invasion of Russia and 'A History of the Sikhs' by Khushwant Singh, and 'Diary of a Young Girl' also known as Diary of Anne Frank are popular among the book worms.

Jasveer, quite early on, realised that fuelling the soul and mind with the passion to protest and stay motivated in this movement may be tested later on. His early realisation has borne fruit with more and more farmers flocking to his stall to borrow books. A 27-year-old Jasveer has completed his Master in Philosophy from Punjab University and hopes to go back and take up a PhD course.

"I started with few books and today I have 3,200 books out of which 1,800 are stored in the truck," he said while adding that the remaining has been put up at the stall and on shelves to lure more readers.

"A lot of people borrow books on international and national war, revolution and riot books," Jasmeet owner of Bhakt Singh Library said. Books based on American and Russian revolution, patriotic and visionary books hardly stay on the shelves at his Library, he added.