LG tours riot-affected areas

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Monday visited riot-affected areas in northeast Delhi to take stock of the situation and interacted with locals.



Baijal visited Shiv Vihar, Karawal Nagar, Brijpuri, Chand Bagh and other areas of North East Delhi along with Commissioner of Police, S N Shrivastava, Jt. Commissioner of Police (Law & Order), Senior Officers of Delhi Fire Service, EDMC, Health Department, District Magistrates and other officers to review efforts being taken by various agencies to restore normalcy.

Baijal also directed Delhi Police to continue their Flag March in the area and take effective measures to counter rumour mongers. Delhi Police should keep strong vigil on social media and ensure timely and effective action against rumour mongers. Any attempt to spread false and malicious news should be nipped in the bud itself.

To build confidence amongst people of affected areas, the met locals and asked police to actively engage with Aman committees to restore normalcy in the area. Baijal on Monday also held a review meeting in the morning with Additional CS (Home), Commissioner of Police, Delhi regarding the law and order situation in North East Delhi.

The LG was informed that five cases have been registered against rumour mongers. Baijal directed police to continue their presence in the area, carry on flag marches and instill confidence amongst people. He also urged public not to be swayed by unconfirmed news. Any news, images or videos which spread hatred between communities should be reported to police on helpline nos.

Lieutenant- Governor directed East Delhi Municipal Corporation to take up extensive cleanliness drive of the area on war footing. He also asked EDMC to repair damaged civic structures.