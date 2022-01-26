LG, CM Kejriwal greet people on Republic Day

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal greeted people on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday.



Baijal also paid homage to martyrs and lauded Corona warriors for their efforts during the pandemic.

"I pay tribute to all the freedom fighters and martyrs on this occasion and express gratitude specially towards Corona warriors lauding their efforts during the Covid pandemic," he tweeted.

The LG called upon everyone to commit to the fundamental principles of the Constitution.

Kejriwal hoisted the national flag at his residence, the Chief Minister's office said in a tweet.

"The Constitution of India is the largest written Constitution in the world. This Constitution written by Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar covers the hopes and ambitions of each Indian. Many good wishes to all the citizen of the country on 73rd Republic day of the great Republic of India," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

At the Delhi government's function on the eve of Republic Day on Tuesday, Kejriwal had paid rich tributes to Bhimrao Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh, saying their portraits will be kept in all the offices of his government.