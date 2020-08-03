LG, CM greet people on Raksha Bandhan

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday greeted people on Raksha Bandhan, saying the festival symbolises traditional Indian values and affection between brother and sister.



Extending greetings, LG Anil Baijal said on this festival, we should once again take a pledge to protect the honour and dignity of women.

He said the festival symbolises eternal love between brother and sister.

In a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal said, "Hearty congratulations to all the countrymen on pious festival of Raksha Bandhan symbolising affection of brother-sister and Indian Sanskaras".