LG Baijal visits Delhi's riot-hit areas to take stock of situation
New Delhi: Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Monday visited riot-affected areas in northeast Delhi to take stock of the situation and interacted with locals.
An official said the lieutenant governor, accompanied by senior police officials, visited Shiv Vihar, one of the worst hit areas, and Karawal Nagar area.
The communal violence in Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar, Bhajanpura, Yamuna Vihar and Mustafabad last week claimed at least 42 lives and left over 200 injured.
