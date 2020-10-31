LeT behind killing of 3 BJP workers in J&K: Police

Srinagar: Terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was behind the killing of three BJP leaders in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said and appealed to the protected persons in the valley not to move around without their security.



Three BJP workers -- Fida Hussain, Umer Hajam and Umer Rashid Beigh -- were shot dead by militants in the Y K Pora area of Kulgam district in south Kashmir late on Thursday evening.

The Resistance Front (TRF), which is believed to be a shadow group of LeT, claimed responsibility for the killings.

"The names of LeT militants -- a local militant from Dooru, Nisar Khanday; and Abbas from Khudwani who was previously associated with HM (Hizbul Mujahideen) and is now with LeT and also claims to be from TRF -- are cropping up. The involvement of these two is there, but there may be a FT (foreign terrorist) involved as well (in the attack), he said.

The IGP asserted the security forces will neutralise them soon. IGP (Kashmir) Kumar said police have seized a vehicle used in the attack and that such killings were being executed at the behest of Pakistan.

A team of forensic science laboratory (FSL) has gone to Achbal to inspect the car, he added.mpost