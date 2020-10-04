Less than 3K cases for third day in a row

New Delhi: The national Capital recorded 2,683 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the tally to over 2.90 lakh, while 38 more fatalities took the death toll to 5,510.



This is the third day in a row that the city reported less than 3,000 new cases.

Authorities reported 2,258 new cases on Saturday and 2,920 fresh cases on Friday.

Delhi reported 38 deaths on Sunday. The fatality count was 34 on Saturday, the lowest since September 25 when 24 fatalities were recorded.

Forty-eight deaths were reported on September 29, the highest in a day since July 16, when the city reported 58 deaths.

The COVID-19 caseload rose to 2,90,613 lakh with 2,683 more people contracting the viral disease. The death toll stands at 5,510, according to the Delhi government's latest health bulletin.

The national capital reported 3,037 fresh cases on Thursday, 3,390 cases on Wednesday, 3,227 cases on Tuesday, and 1,984 cases on Monday.

Of the total cases reported in Delhi so far, 2,60,350 have either recovered, been discharged or migrated out.

As many as 50,832 tests were conducted to detect COVID-19 infection on Saturday, of which 8,963 were RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 41,869 were rapid antigen tests.

The health authorities have conducted around 4.66 lakh tests in the last 10 days — an average of more than 46,600 tests a day.

The total number of tests conducted was 28,15,650 on September 25. It rose to 32,81,784 on Sunday.

The case positivity rate during the last 24 hours was 5.28 per cent while the cumulative positivity rate was 8.86 per cent.

The average death rate for the last 10 days stands at 1.29 per cent.

The number of active cases decreased from 25,234 on Saturday to 24,753 on Sunday.

As many as 38 containment zones were added in the last 24 hours. The number of red zones was 2,696 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police used drones for effective surveillance of containment zones to combat the threat of coronavirus, a police official said.

During the lockdown period, we hired drones from Aerodyne India. It helped the police in fighting the pandemic, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajendra Prasad Meena said.

He said drones helped policemen to monitor the situation from a safe distance, thereby ensuring some distancing.

The drones carried both day and night day surveillance and successfully collected data in the form of images and videos, Meena said.

The facility was used in the areas of all police stations of southeast district, which proved to be effective in surveillance of the COVID situation and also helped us to take quick action to cut the risk of the spread of the disease, he said.