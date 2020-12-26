Less than 30% plaints related to noise pollution this yr solved: Data

New delhi: A recent data has revealed that less than 30 per cent of complaints related to noise pollution were solved in 2020. These complaints were received through various mediums like web portal, helpline number and emergency response support system (ERSS) 112.



Sources said that nearly 14 per cent of complaints, which came through a web portal, meant for noise pollution, were solved by the law enforcement agency whereas nearly 18 per cent complaints which arrived through sound pollution helpline number were solved.

"Close to 27 per cent of grievances reported through ERSS 112 were solved and overall 26 per cent of complaints have been worked out by the city police," sources told Millennium Post.

According to the official, they take action on calls related to noise pollution. "In case we received calls or complaints related to loudspeaker nuisance, our patrolling teams rush to the spots to get them switched off. We also register the case against offenders," the official said. There are also repeated calls of one incident and also in some cases, complainants are untraceable.

In marriage season, calls related to loudspeakers, DJs increased. According to an analysis made between November 30 to December 6, it was found that about 1,147 complaints came on ERSS-112, 96 complaints on exclusive helpline number. "Major complaints were related to loudspeakers, DJs, generator sets and construction, marble cutting machines," sources said.

According to data, out of 1,243 complaints, 1,146 were of loudspeakers, DJs, 41 related to construction equipment, 24 related to generator sets, 27 were related to firecrackers and five others.

"In 158 complaints, legal actions were initiated, 400 complaints were found to be untraced and 201 were repeated calls," data shows.

A few months ago, a meeting related to sound pollution was held between the government officials in which the issue of unnecessary honking and modified silencers were raised. The city police data claimed that from January 1 to July 15, over 6,000 prosecutions were done for using pressure horns, modified silencers and honking.

Sources said, to curb noise pollution, the Delhi Police had procured 244 sound level meters but due to the spread of COVID-19, only 10 meters were supplied by the company. The remaining 234 meters were received from suppliers later.

As per the Delhi Police, the Environment Protection Act, 2000 specifies the zone-wise limits in dB (A) Leq for day and night time. They have equipped field formation with Sound Level Meters (SLMs) to measure and prosecute noise violations.

As per air quality standard concerning noise, industrial areas can have decibel levels of 75 during the day and 70 at night. "Commercial areas can have 65 during the day and 55 at night whereas residential areas 55 during daytime and 45 at night," the official said. They further added silence zones can have a noise level of 50 decibels during daytime and 40 at night.