Legal notice to AAP leaders over 'derogatory & malicious' allegations of scam during L-G's tenure as KVIC chairman

New Delhi: Delhi L-G VK Saxena sent legal notices to AAP leaders, including Atishi, Durgesh Pathak, Saurabh Bhardwaj, Sanjay Singh, Jasmine Shah and others, on Monday through Advocate Bani Dikshit. Saxena has accused AAP of "leveling false, derogatory and malicious allegations against him and spreading fake news and motivated propaganda to malign his image."



AAP leaders had previously made statements regarding Saxena's involvement in a scam that took place in KVIC under Saxena's chairmanship during the period of demonetization between November 9-December 31, 2016.

The legal notice stated that "The indulgence of AAP and its leaders in such a scandalous smear campaign against Saxena, is solely with the aim of deflecting and diverting attention of the people from the gross failure of the AAP government in Delhi, their exposé in the recently unearthed Excise and Classroom scam coupled with the appreciation gained by the L-G for the "extraordinary work done by him in the past three months serving as the L-G of Delhi."

The notice also highlights the major irregularities by the Arvind Kejriwal led AAP Government in almost every key area of governance, which initiated such vilification campaigns against the L-G with the sole objective of political vendetta.

The notice served on the aforementioned persons/party has asked the AAP and all other notices to issue a press release directing all members of AAP, and all persons associated with AAP, whether directly or indirectly, to cease and desist from spreading and circulating false, defamatory, malicious and unsubstantiated statements against my Client and furnish proof that they have done so.