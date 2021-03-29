Left to die on tracks, man wakes up 12 days later to tell tale

Ghaziabad: Ghaziabad police have arrested a youth on Saturday who allegedly tried to kill his lover's husband and dumped his body near the railway track taking him as dead. Around 12 days after being attacked, the victim gained consciousness and he told about the incident to police, following which the accused was arrested.



According to police, the accused have been identified as Rajeev, a resident of Hapur. Police said he confessed to have committed the crime and the knife used in the crime has also been recovered from his possession.

A senior officer of Ghaziabad Police said that the incident took place on March 17, when a passerby informed police that an injured person was lying on the railway track in a pool of blood.

"Immediately a police team reached at the spot and found that the man had his throat slit and was grievously injured. Police took him to a nearby hospital and he was admitted for medical treatment," the officer said.

Abhay Kumar Mishra, circle officer of Kavi Nagar area said that police identified him through his mobile phone and informed his wife. "The victim narrated incident once he gained consciousness on Saturday morning. He told that Rajeev invited him for a drink on March 16 night and after having drinks, the accused thrashed him and slit his throat with a knife" said Mishra.

"Since the victim was not in condition to talk because of injuries, he wrote the incident on a page and we have arrested the accused from his rented house in Kavi Nagar area," the officer added.

The officer further said that during interrogation, the accused told police that Rajeev had an illicit relationship with victim's wife for the last one year. The victim's wife had refused to marry Rajeev so he thought that If will kill her husband, she will left with no choice than to marry him" the CO said.

The accused has been booked under the Section 302 (punishment for murder) of IPC.