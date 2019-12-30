Left parties to stage protest against police action during anti-CAA, anti-NRC demonstrations
New Delhi: Left parties on Monday will stage a sit-in at the Jantar Mantar here against the police action on anti-CAA and anti-NRC protestors over the past few weeks in the country.
At least 26 people, including 16 from Uttar Pradesh, are dead and scores were injured during clashes between protestors and police over the last month as nationwide protests led to thousands being arrested.
