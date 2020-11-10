Led by spike around Delhi border, positivity rate jumps to 16%

gurugram: Starting from the third week of October, Gurugram has been witnessing its largest-ever spike of COVID-19 cases ever since the first case emerged on March 16. The month of November has also not brought any respite in the reduction of the number of patients. In fact, the situation has only worsened with every passing day of November.



As per the data shared by the Gurugram Health Department, the sample positivity rate in Gurugram has increased to 16 per cent in November. Of 28,095 samples collected from November 1 to November 8, 4,774 persons have tested positive for COVID-19.

Moreover, from November 1 onwards Gurugram has been setting a dubious record of registering the highest-ever cases in a single day. The increase in the number of COVID -19 has also sent alarm bells ringing for the officials for the District Health Department who are now conducting more than 4,000 tests to quickly identify, isolate and provide treatment to the COVID-19 patients.

The massive spike in Gurugram is led by the rapid growth of COVID-19 cases in urban areas of the city. While earlier dense and congested parts of Old Gurugram used to be major hotspots now it is areas that are closer to National Capital Delhi that is reporting a high number of cases.

The only silver lining that seems to be emerging on the COVID-19 for the health officials is that unlike the massive surge in urban Gurugram, the rate of growth of Novel Coronavirus in rural areas is slower.