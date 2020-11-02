Led by a massive spike in urban areas, Ggm reported its highest COVID-19 cases in October

Gurugram: October did not prove to be a good month for District Administration in preventing the spread of COVID-19 in Gurugram.



Surpassing September, October has become the month where the highest number of Novel Coronavirus cases have been registered. There were 9,299 cases of COVID-19 that were reported from the district in October. There were also 39 fatalities that were reported in the same month. October also proved to be the month where at 8,145, the highest number of recoveries were reported.



Earlier it was in the month of September where the highest number of COVID-19 cases were reported. In September there were 8,782 cases of COVID-19 that were reported which resulted in 40 deaths. There were 7,329 recoveries that were reported in September. It is important to note here however that despite reporting the highest number of cases the number of fatalities did not surpass the death figures of June which at 92 still remains the highest number of fatalities in a month. It was from the last week of May to the third week of June where the cases of COVID-19 suddenly began to grow rapidly in Gurugram. There were 5,157 cases that were reported in the month of June.

"There is no denying the fact that as more people are now coming out, the risk of the spread of COVID-19 is also increasing. With the festival season beginning in the month of October there were large crowds of people who ventured out. Unfortunately, there have been a lot of people who have been careless and have not adhered to the COVID-19 guidelines that has led to the spread of the virus," said a senior official from Gurugram Health Department.

Interestingly, even as urban areas continue to report a high number of cases, fewer cases are being reported from rural Gurugram. Urban Gurugram is divided into four Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) zones. In the week gone, all the MCG zones reported a minimum of 70 to 80 cases.

Earlier, a high number of cases used to be reported from zone- 1 and zone- 2 - the most densely populated parts of Gurugram. However, in the recent months, there has been a surge in the number of cases in zone- 3 and zone-4. Zones 3 and 4 consist of residential and commercial colonies and those areas that share its border with Delhi.