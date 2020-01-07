Leave past behind, return to campus: V-C to students

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Tuesday said that this is the first time that "protesting students" came into the university with their "faces completely covered".



On being asked about the violence that shook the university on January 5, Kumar, while addressing the media said, "This is the first time we see that protesting students come with their faces completely covered. From whom are they trying to hide," he said.

"I urge all students to come back to the campus. Let us put the past behind," he added.

The Vice-Chancellor's statement comes from the fact that students have been openly protesting against the increased fee hike issue for over two months.

Calling the incident "unfortunate" Kumar said it was sad to see so many students getting injured.

"My heart goes to all of them. I hope they will recover soon and get into their normal life. JNU is an academic institution and we would like to keep it as a vibrant institution. You can go around freely. We do have some security at the main entrance," said Kumar.

Since the incident, an environment of fear and anger have gripped the university. On asking how the administration will tackle such a situation, despite the fact that they haven't talked to the students, Kumar said, "We will do everything to provide safety and security to our students. We do not want our students to leave the hostel. As you know JNU is a very safe place and we don't want to spoil the environment here. We have deployed enough security personnel now and police authority, who will come and

help us."

Meanwhile, the Vice-Chancellor also informed that the registration process has been started once again and

have extended the deadline, averring that "We are with the students."

The Vice-Chancellor dodged the questions on the incident saying that the police is still investigating the matter. "Let the investigation be completed and the facts come in the front. And then we will know what exactly happened," he added.