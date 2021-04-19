Leave elections and save lives: AAP to PM; Durgesh Pathak says MCDs not adding beds

New Delhi: As AAP leader Raghav Chadha asked leaders of the ruling BJP to take a break from electioneering and focus on managing Covid-19, MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak alleged that the BJP-led MCDs had around 3,127 hospital beds but did not provide a single one for Covid-19 patients.



However, civic bodies have rejected these charges and claimed that it is the Delhi government that is delaying approval to its hospitals.

Addressing a press conference, Pathak said it is very shameful that at a time when every citizen is extending their help to COVID-19 patients, the BJP-ruled MCD is busy doing politics.

"On one side the (Arvind) Kejriwal government is making an all-out effort to deal with the COVID-19 situation and on the other, the BJP-ruled MCD is betraying the citizens of Delhi. The BJP-ruled MCD has around 3,127 hospital beds in Delhi but they have not provided a single bed for COVID patients of Delhi," said Pathak.

"AAP demands Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta and MCD mayors to immediately provide COVID bed for the citizens of Delhi," said Pathak.

The Chief Minister on Sunday said that he too had requested the civic bodies to increase their Covid bed reservation.

Rejecting the charges, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that before levelling allegations on MCD, Aam Aadmi Party leader Durgesh Pathak should ask his Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as to why the Delhi government is not allowing the civic bodies to use their hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients.

Meanwhile, Chadha at a press conference, said, "Looking at the deteriorating the Corona situation in the country, I want PM Modi to leave election management and start Corona management. Elections will come and go, please save human lives first."