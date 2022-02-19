Learner's licence given to over 93% of 1.54L applicants

New Delhi: Delhi government's transport department has provided learning licences to over 93 percent of the 1.54 lakh applicants in the past six months under its 'faceless services', officials said on Friday.



Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched the 'faceless services' of the Transport department related to driving licences and different kinds of permits and certificates on August 11, 2021.

The e-learning licence, under which applicants can take the driving test online and receive the document at a given address, was started on August 7 last year.