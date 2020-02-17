Leaked videos of Jamia library spark claims, counterclaims

New Delhi: Three videos in two days have brought the focus back to Jamia Millia Islamia on what happened inside the library on December 15. The first CCTV footage shows Delhi Police along with paramilitary entering the library where the students are seen studying. The video then shows cops hitting students who are running for cover. Thereafter, the cops are seen attacking the students with batons. One of the footage also shows a policeman with muffled face trying to damage the CCTV of the library.



However, the Delhi Police Additional PRO Anil Mittal said "Delhi police is verifying the authenticity of the video and the matter is already being probed by Crime Branch."

As the first video went viral, the police force faced criticism for the excessive use of force on students inside the library. Several handles on Twitter demanded immediate action against those involved. Then came the second video which seemed to have been leaked to counter the first video's narrative. This showed students rushing inside the library and trying to secure the doors with desks. A boy was seen holding something in his hands which was claimed to be 'stone' by a section of media and some leaders of BJP.

BJP MP Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Shobha Karandlaje was quick to respond on Twitter "Moments before the Police arrived at Jamia! 'STUDENTS' entered the library with STONES & closing the doors to prepare themselves to act as students. Pretty evident, the Jamia Violence is carefully planned & orchestrated !"

Responding to her claims, the Jamia Coordination committee said that the BJP is trying to propagate lies as the student is holding a purse in his hand and not a 'stone' as claimed.

"Some media channels are running the news without proper verification, it's a purse in his hand and if you watch closely the purse did open for a second. This manipulation by a section of media is deplorable," Meeran Haider, member of Jamia Coordination Committee said.

In the third CCTV, police are seen breaking the door of the reading hall and barging in while students including girls are seen joining hands in front of the cops as the cops hit the students with batons near

the door.